In-person unemployment help starts Thursday, but you must have an appointment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Bowling Green’s Kentucky Career Center location will open its doors for in-person unemployment assistance, however, you must have an appointment to enter the premises.

“We’re going to have a small crew of folks out in the parking lot, what we really want to do is kind of receive you right away, confirm you have an appointment, get your temperature taken while you’re in the car,” Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the Southcentral Workforce Development Board, said.

If you show up without an appointment, you will be turned away and given resources on how to make an appointment online.

The Kentucky Career Center usually does not assist with unemployment claims, but due to the high number of people unemployed because of the pandemic, the career center has brought in five people to specifically assist with unemployment.

These five people trained to help with unemployment assistance will have 30 minutes which each person, which is why it is important to stick to the appointment system.

“Once you’re about five minutes out from the start of your appointment, you’ll come to the front door...you’re going to be met by a security guard who’s going to, again, verify your appointment and also look at your ID and confirm it,” Sowards explained.

One person will be able to accompany the individual with an appointment to allow for social distancing. The representatives at the career center will not be able to help with a claim under appeal or a 1099 discrepancy.

“We’re gonna do everything that we can to help folks, but it’s important to know, we can’t solve everything here,” Sowards said. “There are certain issues assistance still resides in Frankfort.”

Sowards does plan on adding a sixth person to help in the near future when he is able to. Appointments are currently booked up for the next two weeks, but the system will start taking appointments for two weeks out starting again on April 19.

“It’s obviously been very difficult over this last year to try to do all this virtually... so, you know, I think there was a feeling across all the leadership in Frankfort to get back to doing some in-person and see people face to face and serve them as best we can,” Sowards said.

To make an appointment on April 19 you can visit kcc.ky.gov.

