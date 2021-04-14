Advertisement

In-person unemployment help starts Thursday, but you must have an appointment

Kentucky Career Center
Kentucky Career Center
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Bowling Green’s Kentucky Career Center location will open its doors for in-person unemployment assistance, however, you must have an appointment to enter the premises.

“We’re going to have a small crew of folks out in the parking lot, what we really want to do is kind of receive you right away, confirm you have an appointment, get your temperature taken while you’re in the car,” Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the Southcentral Workforce Development Board, said.

If you show up without an appointment, you will be turned away and given resources on how to make an appointment online.

The Kentucky Career Center usually does not assist with unemployment claims, but due to the high number of people unemployed because of the pandemic, the career center has brought in five people to specifically assist with unemployment.

These five people trained to help with unemployment assistance will have 30 minutes which each person, which is why it is important to stick to the appointment system.

“Once you’re about five minutes out from the start of your appointment, you’ll come to the front door...you’re going to be met by a security guard who’s going to, again, verify your appointment and also look at your ID and confirm it,” Sowards explained.

One person will be able to accompany the individual with an appointment to allow for social distancing. The representatives at the career center will not be able to help with a claim under appeal or a 1099 discrepancy.

“We’re gonna do everything that we can to help folks, but it’s important to know, we can’t solve everything here,” Sowards said. “There are certain issues assistance still resides in Frankfort.”

Sowards does plan on adding a sixth person to help in the near future when he is able to. Appointments are currently booked up for the next two weeks, but the system will start taking appointments for two weeks out starting again on April 19.

“It’s obviously been very difficult over this last year to try to do all this virtually... so, you know, I think there was a feeling across all the leadership in Frankfort to get back to doing some in-person and see people face to face and serve them as best we can,” Sowards said.

To make an appointment on April 19 you can visit kcc.ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky

Latest News

Moderna Vaccine
No issues switching from Johnson & Johnson to Moderna vaccine at the last minute for pop-up clinic
A warren county attorney says her office works with the commonwealth attorney when handling...
Preventing child abuse
A coffee shop on wheels is open for business in Bowling Green
Coffee shop on wheels open for business
Governor Beshear reported new COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky
Beshear COVID numbers