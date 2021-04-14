Advertisement

Kentucky backs Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Sixteen states are backing Alabama’s challenge to a new method the Census Bureau is using in an effort to protect the privacy of people who participated in the head count.

A judge on Monday allowed the 16 states to file briefs in a support of a lawsuit brought by Alabama last month. Alabama’s lawsuit seeks to stop the Census Bureau from adding intentional errors to the data.

Bureau officials say the change is needed to prevent data miners from matching individuals to confidential details.

The states are Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Restrictions lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky

Latest News

I-65 will remain down to two lanes until early winter
Empty Bowls of Bowling Green
‘Empty Bowls of Bowling Green’ to host event in September of 2021
In-person unemployment assistance starts Thursday
In-person unemployment assistance starts Thursday
Empty Bowls of Bowling Green
Empty Bowls of Bowling Green
I-65 Lanes will be reduced to 2 lanes until early winter
I-65 Lanes will be reduced to 2 lanes until early winter