National Gardening Day with River Bend Blooms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - River Bend Blooms, a local flower truck, is helping celebrate National Gardening Day with their farm-fresh flowers. What started as a vegetable farm soon turned into the beautiful field of flowers it is today.

“I really love flowers so we turned that passion into a business,” said owner Michelle Wheeler.

Every stem is grown with love on their family farm. The flowers are fresh cut within two days.

“I specialize in specially cut flowers that are really hard to find,” said Wheeler.

While most flowers you will find in the grocery stores are shipped from overseas and not cut fresh, River Bend Blooms always offers fresh Kentucky-grown flowers.

River Bend Blooms is more than a mobile flower truck, they also offer a way for you to have fresh flowers all the time.

“We offer a flower subscription, 5,10, or 20 weeks of flowers all locally grown,” Wheeler said.

If you are interested in signing up for the subscription visit their website HERE.

The flower truck will be at different locations. To find where the truck will be visit their Instagram page.

