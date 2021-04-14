Advertisement

National Gardening Day with River Bend Blooms

Flower Truck
Flower Truck(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - River Bend Blooms, a local flower truck, is helping celebrate National Gardening Day with their farm-fresh flowers. What started as a vegetable farm soon turned into the beautiful field of flowers it is today.

“I really love flowers so we turned that passion into a business,” said owner Michelle Wheeler.

Owner of flower truck
Owner of flower truck(Kaley Skaggs)

Every stem is grown with love on their family farm. The flowers are fresh cut within two days.

“I specialize in specially cut flowers that are really hard to find,” said Wheeler.

While most flowers you will find in the grocery stores are shipped from overseas and not cut fresh, River Bend Blooms always offers fresh Kentucky-grown flowers.

River Bend Blooms
River Bend Blooms(Kaley Skaggs)

River Bend Blooms is more than a mobile flower truck, they also offer a way for you to have fresh flowers all the time.

“We offer a flower subscription, 5,10, or 20 weeks of flowers all locally grown,” Wheeler said.

If you are interested in signing up for the subscription visit their website HERE.

The flower truck will be at different locations. To find where the truck will be visit their Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky
Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Community Education, Bowling Green High School Youth Services Center, and Natcher Elementary...
Community Education plans virtual Summer Activities Fair
vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccinations paused in KY
fair
Virtual Summer Activities Fair
Wild Bird
Wild Bird and Nature Store