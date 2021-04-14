National Telecommunicators Week: Med Center Health EMS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When first responders arrive at the scene of an emergency, they are prepared thanks to dispatchers who funnel distress calls, health, and emergency calls--then prep police, fire, and ambulance services before they arrive on the scene.

Dispatchers are often the first people who hear the voice of a victim or someone in need and must act diligently with detail and promptness to ensure lives are saved in a timely manner.

Jim Williams is the EMS Field Operations Manager at Medical Center EMS and spoke with 13 News about the importance of telecommunicators and why they are honored during this week.

“They’re the ones behind the scenes that are dealing with the caller, maybe the patient or the family member. And there’s a lot of stress that goes with that. And, at least on the side of the job of an EMT, or paramedic, they arrive on the scene and provide care. And often they can see the end results with that here, the dispatchers a lot of times don’t kind of leave them hanging. And so that can be stressful for them to want that closure to see how a patient did they do the right things to help,” said Williams.

It's National Telecommunicators Week! Thank you to the hardworking dispatchers who prep our police, emergency and fire services so they can more quickly save lives! Every minute counts and details are vital. We salute you. pic.twitter.com/V8ImpnS8tU — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) April 14, 2021

“One of the things that we’re proud of that Medical Center EMS with our dispatch center is there one of only about 250 or so accredited centers for excellence worldwide. And that’s, unusual in and of itself, they have to maintain certain levels of quality assurance, the dispatchers their actions on the, on the radio, taking those calls and providing information. Those are watched over to make sure that everybody stays on the right path,” said Williams.

Thank you to our dispatchers for all you do in the name of public service!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.