No issues switching from Johnson & Johnson to Moderna vaccine at the last minute for pop-up clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - No more Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration for the time being.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations would be paused in Kentucky following reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Barren River District Health Department released a thread of tweets regarding the pause.

As a result of the last-minute news, one pop-up vaccine clinic had to adjust, switching from Johnson & Johnson to Moderna.

“So far, everybody is very happy about it. They all say yeah, let’s go ahead and get what is available. We’ve not had anybody turning back to say no, I just want Johnson & Johnson, you know, they know this is for their own safety, and, you know, and they are happy that the government is doing everything, taking all the precautions, to you know, to keep them safe,” says Sister Anne Marie Joshua, the Youth Coordinator at the International Center of Kentucky.

Sister Anne says, this vaccine clinic was a little more successful than the one they held last month.

“Some of them were a little afraid before since that was the first time, refugees in Bowling Green had the opportunity of getting the vaccine. So this time around, we actually have few more people that registered,” added Sister Anne.

Michake Kabera was administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the pop-up vaccine clinic and sends a message to those who may still be hesitant to get it.

“Take the shot because it’s very important,” says Kabera.

If you currently have an appointment scheduled and wish to wait for the re-release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please contact the Barren River District Health Department and cancel your appointment.

BRDHD says they will notify the public when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been re-released, and appointments can be rescheduled at that time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.