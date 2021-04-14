Police: Two transported after car crashes into building in Glasgow
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a truck crashed into a building on Professional Park Drive in Glasgow.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, a truck hit the Interventional Pain Specialist building Wednesday morning which resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear at this time what led to the accident. Stay with 13 News as this story develops.
