Police: Two transported after car crashes into building in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a truck crashed into a building on Professional Park Drive in Glasgow.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, a truck hit the Interventional Pain Specialist building Wednesday morning which resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the accident. Stay with 13 News as this story develops.

Car into Interventional Pain Specialist building in Glasgow. Two transported with non-life threatening injuries, per Glasgow PD. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/VCs20FFZsa — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.