Advertisement

Scattered showers possible, otherwise a cloudy and cool midweek!

Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light moisture was in the area on Tuesday and the same holds true for Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Clouds and cool conditions today with scattered showers possible around the lunch hour for most!
Clouds and cool conditions today with scattered showers possible around the lunch hour for most!(WBKO)

A weak cold front moves into south-central Kentucky on Wednesday morning, delivering more light rain shower chances in the area. This will likely bring rainfall totals to less than a tenth of an inch for most, but some areas could locally see upwards of a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Wednesday afternoon will become mostly cloudy, with highs much cooler compared to normal and only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday through the end of the week will stay dry, but also cool with high temperatures only in the mid-to-low 60s and continued light northerly winds. By the weekend, we stand the chance for stray to isolated shower activity across south-central Kentucky, but it appears to be light rain at this time. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, conditions will continue to stay cool with high temperatures hovering around the mid 60s. Along with the cool air will be drier than normal air, so aside from the light rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, things look to continue to stay dry for much of April!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Scattered showers possible. High 61. Low 41. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 62. Low 38. Winds N at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 63. Low 45. Winds N at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1919)

Record Low Today: 22 (1950)

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: Low (2 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2003 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 50

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.33″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.17″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky
Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says

Latest News

Another day of light rain showers and clouds, but with cooler air!
A cool and cloudy midweek with a few showers!
Showers possible Wednesday morning
Cooler Days Ahead!
We have rain shower chances in the area over the next two days, but it won't amount to much, so...
Isolated morning showers with clouds and cool air for Tuesday
Tracking light moisture over the next two days.
Isolated showers and cooler for Tuesday