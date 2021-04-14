Scattered showers possible, otherwise a cloudy and cool midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light moisture was in the area on Tuesday and the same holds true for Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Clouds and cool conditions today with scattered showers possible around the lunch hour for most! (WBKO)

A weak cold front moves into south-central Kentucky on Wednesday morning, delivering more light rain shower chances in the area. This will likely bring rainfall totals to less than a tenth of an inch for most, but some areas could locally see upwards of a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Wednesday afternoon will become mostly cloudy, with highs much cooler compared to normal and only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday through the end of the week will stay dry, but also cool with high temperatures only in the mid-to-low 60s and continued light northerly winds. By the weekend, we stand the chance for stray to isolated shower activity across south-central Kentucky, but it appears to be light rain at this time. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, conditions will continue to stay cool with high temperatures hovering around the mid 60s. Along with the cool air will be drier than normal air, so aside from the light rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, things look to continue to stay dry for much of April!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Scattered showers possible. High 61. Low 41. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 62. Low 38. Winds N at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 63. Low 45. Winds N at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1919)

Record Low Today: 22 (1950)

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: Low (2 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2003 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 50

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.33″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.17″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.