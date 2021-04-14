Advertisement

Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect

A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.
A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.(Giles Taylor Morgantown Police Chief)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor is asking for information about a suspect that robbed a Shell Station at gunpoint on South Main Street just before 4AM on Wednesday, April 14.

Authorities said the suspect appears to have tattoos on both hands. He may have gotten away in a dark Ford Mustang with duel racing stripes.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect. If you know him or his whereabouts contact local law enforcement immediately.

Morgantown Police consider him armed and dangerous and they ask that you not approach or attempt to apprehend if you see him.

From the office of the Chief: BOLO: be on the lookout Robbery suspect, armed and dangerous. At approximately 3:40 this...

Posted by Giles Taylor PD on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

