Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor is asking for information about a suspect that robbed a Shell Station at gunpoint on South Main Street just before 4AM on Wednesday, April 14.

Authorities said the suspect appears to have tattoos on both hands. He may have gotten away in a dark Ford Mustang with duel racing stripes.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect. If you know him or his whereabouts contact local law enforcement immediately.

Morgantown Police consider him armed and dangerous and they ask that you not approach or attempt to apprehend if you see him.

