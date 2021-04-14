Advertisement

Skeletal remains in Hart County identified

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skeletal remains found in Hart County in early 2020 have been identified as a missing Berea man.

According to Kentucky State Police, dental records identified the remains as Jacob Tipton who was reported missing on May 6, 2016. No cause of death has yet been determined.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green was contacted about the remains in February 2020. The remains were found in a field near the 1100 block of North Nelson Road in Hart County.

“The skeletal remains were located in a field off the roadway,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper, Daniel Priddy at the time. “In that area there are woods, there’s a field, both.”

A neighbor found the remains while out for a walk.

