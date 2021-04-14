SKEVA hosting player-led clinics to fundraise for Junior Olympic National Volleyball Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Southern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Academy’s 18 Blue team is hosting a player-led clinic on April 15 to fundraise for the team’s USA Junior Olympic National Volleyball Tournament appearance.

“We want to give back a little bit to the youth in this area,” said Caleb Sheffield, President of SKEVA and head coach of 18 Blue. “Allow them to come and learn from these girls.”

“Our whole team’s going to help run a clinic,” said Katie Howard. “So that will be really fun and I hope a lot of people come out.”

The clinic will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and be open to kids in the first through 6th grade. The clinic will cost $25 to participate in.

“We’ll be working with the little kids and helping them out, having fun, playing some games with them,” said Sydney Clayton. “Teaching them some volleyball fundamentals. It’s going to be really fun.”

All the proceeds will go towards the costs associated with the tournament.

“It will go to the travel expenses. It will go to our hotel costs,” Sheffield said. “It does cost money to play in the tournament even if you get a bid.”

The USA Junior Olympic National Volleyball Tournament will run from April 23-25.

