Sports Connection 4-11-21

By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hunter and Brian welcome the legendary Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman to the show.

Also joining this week’s episode is Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton and PrepSpin’s Scott Thompson to discuss WBKO’s new partnership with the Warren County Schools Sports Network and PrepSpins. As part of the partnership, WBKO will be live streaming local high school baseball and softball games this season.

