WCPS students can apply for the Supplemental School Year Program by May 1st

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 24, Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law Senate Bill 128, which creates the Supplemental School Year Program.

This emergency legislation allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses or grades the student already has taken.

𝘼 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙚𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨, 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙚 1, 2021, 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙥𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨.

Due to the language in the law, our district office and Board of Education will determine if we have adequate space in our facilities as well as other factors when reviewing all requests.

Students have until May 1 to submit a request to their local board of education.

These requests must be submitted to our central office by using this form by May 1, 2021.

The student and/or parents may rescind this request at any time before May 31st, 2021.

Warren County Public Schools would like to take this opportunity to share some of the important facts related to this bill so that you can make an informed decision regarding whether or not to request a supplemental school year for your child.

Additional important information to consider before requesting a supplemental year for your child follows:

1. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙧 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙣. 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙤 2020-21. This program was not established for students to explore coursework they otherwise did not have the opportunity to take.

2. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨.

3. 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚-𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡.

4. 𝙊𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙖 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙙𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙤𝙢𝙖 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙚𝙙, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙂𝙋𝘼 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 5𝙩𝙝 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙙 o𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩'𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙨.

5. 𝘼 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚.

6. 𝙄𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙗𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 2020-21 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘿𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙧 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝘿𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 2021-22 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧. 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙎 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙧 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙪𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨. 𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙎 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙩.

7. 𝘼𝙡𝙡 KHSAA 𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙘 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮, 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙖𝙨 𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙬.

8. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧.

It is recommended that before students and parents make a decision about whether or not a graduated senior will request 2021-2022 as a supplemental year, they consult guidance provided by the KHEAA , the CPE and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association

In order for our district to address the student’s needs in the areas of staff, schedule, and curriculum, we need to know which students are considering this option.

Please complete the form on or before May 1, 2021 only if you are interested in requesting the supplemental school year. If you have any questions, please contact us at 270-781-5150.

