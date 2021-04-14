WKU no longer offering COVID-19 vaccine on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the end of last month WKU announced students, faculty, and staff would be able to get their covid-19 vaccine on campus.

But now WKU says it will cease offering it.

The university had said they were offering the vaccine for convenience and hoping to reach individuals who may not get vaccinated otherwise.

Bob Skipper, Director, Media Relations at WKU says there were many factors that went into the decision to stop offering the vaccine on campus, including when students would get their second dose.

“Now that we’ve gotten this late into the semester, any more of these vaccines, we’ll put the second shot beyond the end of the spring semester, which poses some logistic issues with getting the second shot, they’ll have to get that somewhere else, and now there seems to be plenty of open slots at the different community sites, including the Medical Center now offering walk-in vaccinations. So if they want to get the vaccine, there are plenty of opportunities. We feel like we vaccinated the students who really wanted to be vaccinated,” said Skipper.

Skipper adds, “We vaccinated between 900 and 1000 students in the short time that we were able to offer the vaccines on campus.”

Currently, getting vaccinated is encouraged but not required for students returning to in-person classes next semester.

“The vaccines are only available through an emergency use authorization through the Food and Drug Administration. We feel it is prudent to encourage students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated. But legally, we’re not sure that we have the authority to require it because this isn’t an emergency use,” explained Skipper.

