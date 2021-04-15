A Little Frost for Friday morning?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine returned Thursday, although north winds kept temperatures on the cool side. A few more clouds roll our way Friday, but the work week ends on a dry (but cool) note.

With mainly clear skies overnight, some areas could wake up to a bit of frost Friday. A Frost Advisory is in effect early Friday morning (3am-8am CDT) for Green, Taylor, Adair, and Russell Counties. It’s here where temperatures could fall into the mid 30s. Expect lows in the upper 30s elsewhere, with perhaps a bit of frost in outlying/sheltered spots. The rest of our Friday will feature a mix of sun and increasing clouds. Highs will return to the low 60s...close to levels experienced Thursday.

The weekend features another in a series of weak systems rolling into South-Central KY. This one brings a light shower chance with it for Saturday. Some clouds could hang around into a part of our Sunday, although the weekend should end on a dry note. Highs will remain cool in the lower 60s. A brief warming trend to start next week is followed by another shot of cooler air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, we look mainly dry Monday through Wednesday, as a quiet weather pattern continues.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 63, Low 45, winds N-5

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers. High 61, Low 43, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Continued cool. High 62, Low 41, winds NW-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 88 (1936)

Record Low: 25 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.60″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+3.90″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25/ Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.