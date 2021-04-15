Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains in Hart County identified
Car into building
Police: Two transported after car crashes into building in Glasgow
A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.
Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
LIVE: President Biden's remarks on Russia sanctions
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
The search for 12 missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast continues.
Families of missing men from capsized boat hold out hope for safe returns