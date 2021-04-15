BBQ event to benefit Hadley Jo Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An upcoming BBQ fundraiser will support the Hadley Jo Foundation, named in honor of Hadley Jo Brindley, a little girl who was born with a rare form of mitochondrial disease. Brindley’s parents founded the organization to support research efforts to help find a cure.

BBQ Event for a Cure is Friday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 801 Center Street in Bowling Green. You can place your order now for the ribs or Boston butt by texting 270-784-4181 or by sending an email to ashley@hadleyjofoundation.org.

There will also be a raffle for a Yeti cooler, chest freezer and wake board package.

Learn more about Hadley Jo Foundation here.

