BBQ event to benefit Hadley Jo Foundation

By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An upcoming BBQ fundraiser will support the Hadley Jo Foundation, named in honor of Hadley Jo Brindley, a little girl who was born with a rare form of mitochondrial disease. Brindley’s parents founded the organization to support research efforts to help find a cure.

BBQ Event for a Cure is Friday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 801 Center Street in Bowling Green. You can place your order now for the ribs or Boston butt by texting 270-784-4181 or by sending an email to ashley@hadleyjofoundation.org.

There will also be a raffle for a Yeti cooler, chest freezer and wake board package.

Learn more about Hadley Jo Foundation here.

