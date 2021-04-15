Advertisement

Bourbon County high school to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a central Kentucky high school marching band has been selected to play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next year.

A statement from Macy’s said the Bourbon County High School Marching Colonels will be one of nine high school bands selected to play in the 96th edition of the annual holiday parade in New York City in 2022.

The statement said a Macy’s committee selects bands that have the stage presence and musical expertise to captivate an audience of millions across the country.

The band will spend the next 18 months planning, rehearsing and fundraising to make the appearance.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Skeletal remains in Hart County identified
Car into building
Police: Two transported after car crashes into building in Glasgow
A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.
Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9

Latest News

As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Craig was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Marion County man arrested on child pornography charges
Magnolia Bank presents $27,800 to LaRue Parks & Recreation.
LaRue County Parks and Recreation receives donation for soccer and football field
good news
Good News: Check Presentation