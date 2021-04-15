Bourbon County high school to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

PARIS, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a central Kentucky high school marching band has been selected to play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next year.

A statement from Macy’s said the Bourbon County High School Marching Colonels will be one of nine high school bands selected to play in the 96th edition of the annual holiday parade in New York City in 2022.

The statement said a Macy’s committee selects bands that have the stage presence and musical expertise to captivate an audience of millions across the country.

The band will spend the next 18 months planning, rehearsing and fundraising to make the appearance.

