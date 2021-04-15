Advertisement

Bowling Green High School to offer vaccination clinic for students

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - On Thursday, Bowling Green High School announced that, in partnership with Med Center Health, the school will offer a vaccination clinic for students ages 16 or older.

The vaccine is voluntary and interested students must complete the Online Registration Form and if under 18 years of age, provide a signed copy of the Parental Consent Form. Registration should be completed by noon on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Paper copies of the consent form are also available from the BGHS Office.

Med Center Health will administer the Pfizer Vaccine on Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Bowling Green High School. Second doses will be scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021, also at Bowling Green High School.

