Bowling Green start up Pink Lily expands operations, hired 150+ people in 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - National lifestyle brand, Pink Lily, has expanded its operations in Bowling Green, Kentucky, leasing an additional 160,000 SF of warehousing to grow its fulfillment center. Located in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park (SCKIP), the company’s latest expansion will support the rapid growth in online shopping and increasing global demand for their boutique clothing and accessories.

“We are excited to continue growing our business and bringing more jobs to the Bowling Green area,” said Chris Gerbig, President of Pink Lily. “The additional space and employees will allow us to obtain the equipment and inventory necessary to meet and exceed the needs of our expanding customer base.”

“We are proud to have Pink Lily headquartered here in Warren County. They are a homegrown success story that has built a global brand while creating a multitude of jobs. Their success highlights how our community is the right place for entrepreneurs looking for a supportive environment and strong workforce,” said Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon.

Owners Tori and Chris Gerbig initially started their business as a Facebook Group selling limited quantities of women’s clothing and accessories. When they continued to sell out of products quickly, it became clear that the company was on a growth trajectory. They launched PinkLily.com in 2014 with a projected $50,000 in annual sales. They sold $4.1 million in their first full year of operations and grew by 300% in year two. They currently employ over 200 people, sell products throughout the world, and have a brick-and-mortar flagship store on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green. Prior to this latest expansion. Pink Lily was recognized nationally by Global Trade Magazine through their Community Impact CiCi Award. Demonstrating its commitment to the community, the company continues to donate time and money to local charities and non-profits.

“We are pleased that Tori and Chris Gerbig, both graduates of Western Kentucky University, have made Bowling Green home for their business and their family. We’re a community where entrepreneurs are supported, and workers are loyal. This is a good place to grow, and the SCKIP has the infrastructure in place to support their expansion,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “Their growth to date has been incredibly impressive and we wish them continued success.”

Pink Lily has demonstrated their resiliency throughout the pandemic by having a record-breaking year. With total sales above $100M and their fulfillment center shipping over approximately 10,000 products daily, Pink Lily’s robust operations are the backbone of their success.

“Tori and Chris are visionaries who understand the power of online retail and how to use social media to build brand awareness. We are thrilled that they have chosen to continue building their company in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” said Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed four economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $312.6M in capital investment and generating 654 new jobs for 2021. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Livability as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine

