Congressman Comer says aid should assist children on Mexican side of border

While pointing blame on the Biden administration for the crisis, he also added that American organizations should be on the Mexican side of the border while trying to help the unaccompanied minors.

“It was an eye-opening experience. It’s much different than I thought,” said Comer.

After his several-day-long trip, Comer said there’s more crime than ever now at the border.

“The drug cartels are behind almost 100% of the unaccompanied minors that are crossing the border there. They’re being paid by family members to transport those kids. The one people that are the winners from this lack of border security are the drug cartels right now,” he said.

The Kentucky Congressman continues to point blame at the Biden administration for this crisis that’s been ongoing for nearly two decades now.

“When Joe Biden halted construction of the wall, he sent a signal to the world that it’s okay to cross this border. Again, we’re not going to put the same priority on securing the border,” said Comer. “Building material stack sky-high from where the contractors were told to leave on the first night of Joe Biden’s presidency. So if you ask the Border Patrol, and if you ask the local agents-- what’s one of the best things that we can do to better secure the border, they will say build the wall.”

The big change under the Biden administration is that he is no longer sending back unaccompanied minors.

“We’re compassionate people in America, we should have the Red Cross and FEMA on the Mexican side of the border, to try to help these children in these desperate families. But we can’t let people continue to come into our country illegally, cut in line in front of the people who are trying to do it the right way, the legal way,” expressed Comer.

While last month there were record numbers of unaccompanied minors in packed facilities, new government data now reveals the number has dropped 45 percent. As of Sunday, there were 3,130 children in the custody.

The Biden Administration says they are focusing on opening up additional facilities.

“I don’t have any visits to preview to you of the president’s, but his focus is on solutions, is on opening up additional facilities,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

While Republicans call for secure borders, some say without undocumented immigrants, the agricultural community in so many states across this country would collapse under its own weight.

“Well, the government can easily make the process easier for guest workers. Right now, it’s too cumbersome, the compliance is excessive, and the rules and regulations are excessive, the government requiring the housing for these guest workers to be nicer than what most of the farmers currently reside in,” said Comer.

