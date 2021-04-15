Cool Thursday with warm sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The benign showers that were in the area Wednesday are long gone as plentiful sunshine is in the region today!

Mostly sunny and cool today... but nice to be outside and grill out with a jacket on! (WBKO)

The last two days of the work week look nice, although temperatures will be on the cool side for mid-April. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s both Thursday and Friday, despite the return of sunshine. Friday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s for most. It’s possible that some rural/outlying spots may wake up to a touch of frost Friday morning, but it should not be widespread.

The weekend features another in a series of weak systems rolling into South-Central KY. This one brings a light shower chance with it for Saturday. Some clouds could hang around into a part of our Sunday, although the weekend should end on a dry note. Highs will remain cool in the lower 60s. A brief warming trend to start next week is followed by another shot of cooler air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, we look mainly dry Monday through Wednesday, as a quiet weather pattern continues.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 62. Low 38. Winds NW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 63. Low 45. Winds N at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Stray showers possible. High 61. Low 43. Winds N at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1936, 1931, 1924)

Record Low Today: 25 (1950)

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 60

Yesterday’s Low: 45

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.47″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.03″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

