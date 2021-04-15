Advertisement

Cool Thursday with warm sunshine!

Areas of frost are possible to the east late tonight into Friday morning!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The benign showers that were in the area Wednesday are long gone as plentiful sunshine is in the region today!

Mostly sunny and cool today... but nice to be outside and grill out with a jacket on!
Mostly sunny and cool today... but nice to be outside and grill out with a jacket on!(WBKO)

The last two days of the work week look nice, although temperatures will be on the cool side for mid-April. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s both Thursday and Friday, despite the return of sunshine. Friday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s for most. It’s possible that some rural/outlying spots may wake up to a touch of frost Friday morning, but it should not be widespread.

The weekend features another in a series of weak systems rolling into South-Central KY. This one brings a light shower chance with it for Saturday. Some clouds could hang around into a part of our Sunday, although the weekend should end on a dry note. Highs will remain cool in the lower 60s. A brief warming trend to start next week is followed by another shot of cooler air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, we look mainly dry Monday through Wednesday, as a quiet weather pattern continues.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 62. Low 38. Winds NW at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool. High 63. Low 45. Winds N at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Stray showers possible. High 61. Low 43. Winds N at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1936, 1931, 1924)

Record Low Today: 25 (1950)

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 45

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 60

Yesterday’s Low: 45

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.47″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+4.03″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains in Hart County identified
Car into building
Police: Two transported after car crashes into building in Glasgow
A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.
Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9

Latest News

A chilly fishing forecast for today!
Cool but sunny for Thursday in south-central Kentucky!
Cool temperatures into the weekend
Clouds Move Out, Sunshine Moves In!
Clouds and cool conditions today with scattered showers possible around the lunch hour for most!
Scattered showers possible, otherwise a cloudy and cool midweek!
Another day of light rain showers and clouds, but with cooler air!
A cool and cloudy midweek with a few showers!