Crime Stoppers: Stolen Firearm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft of a firearm that took place in the early morning hours of March 25, at Cave Mill Apartments.

Police say an unknown suspect is captured on the victim’s dash cam footage, getting into his vehicle and taking a handgun from the center console. This subject was a white male seen wearing a black shirt and plain black mask.

About an hour later, a white male is seen getting into the vehicle wearing a blue shirt, black and red hat, and a designer mask. It is unknown if it is the same man.

Other items taken during the theft include a Porter Cable 20V drill, a Kobalt drill bit set, and paperwork that was located in the vehicle.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.