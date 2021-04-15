Doctors: Zero data links infertility, miscarriages to COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doctors and medical experts are continuing to reiterate the rumors surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility are just that- rumors.

“It is a false rumor without data,” said Dr. Randy Hansbrough.

That rumor in which the COVID vaccine leads to miscarriages and infertility has kept some women from getting vaccinated.

“We need to get as many people back so that you are this is gonna last for a long time and I want to go back to normal life,” said Hansbrough.

Dr. Randy Hansbrough of Graves Gilbert also has a PhD in science research and treats local COVID patients. He adds that the rumor stemmed from a posed question from a German epidemiologist.

“It did start people saying, okay, we’re going to have to disprove this. So it’s led to a lot of observational studies, looking for signs of miscarriage or infertility in patients,” he said.

Scientists and doctors have analyzed this specific curious question with targeted research and have not found anything substantial at this time.

“So it started as speculation. It’s become kind of a rumor, and even the guy who started it wasn’t convinced,” explained Hansbrough. “It wasn’t a malicious rumor. It was a scientist trying to speculate things and say, hey, can infidelity be a problem?”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has caused one in a million blood clots, specifically in women. However, doctors say a woman is more likely to get a blood clot from a birth control pill over the vaccine.

“There’s a lot of medicines like that birth control pills have a risk of blood clots and other places and are deemed to be safe enough that that’s a little bit of risk,” said Hansbrough.

The CDC even has a database with nearly 90,000 vaccinated pregnant women; 5,000 of them are being closely monitored, none of which have raised any significant red flags.

“They check on them to see how their pregnancies go on and see what’s happening. And in none of those cases have they seen any problems with fetal loss or infertility,” said Hansbrough.

If a pregnant woman were to test positive for COVID, doctors say the risk factors are much higher.

The CDC says women could experience premature birth if they contract the virus during pregnancy.

