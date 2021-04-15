In-person unemployment help begins in Bowling Green by appointment only.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in months Kentuckians had the opportunity to meet with the unemployment office for in-person appointments.

The Bowling Green regional unemployment office is one of many who saw those seeking answers Thursday.

“I have got to say everyone I have talked to has been gracious, just having the opportunity to talk to someone and figure out what is going on,” said Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the Southcentral Workforce Development Board. “I can’t say that we will resolve every unemployment issue. But kind of knowing what the issue is and what the next steps are is half of the battle. I think we have been able to provide that.”

Sowards told 13 News the day overall went smoothly.

“We had a good plan to receive people in the parking lot and verify their appointments. If they didn’t have an appointment, we gave them instructions on how to make an appointment. We have had a very smooth process bringing them into the building and getting them served. It has been very orderly,” Sowards added.

The Bowling Green office originally expected to see five people every 30 minutes, but instead, five individuals were seen every 15 minutes throughout the day.

“The initial estimate was 65 all day and I think that we are going to probably end up doubling that by the end of the day. That should not be the case next week. I think next week will be more along the lines of 30-minute appointments at least that is what I am being told,” said Sowards.

More appointments will be launching this coming Monday. To sign up click here.

