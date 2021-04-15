Joshua Jaynes: Appeal hearings set for June for former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer fired following the Breonna Taylor shooting will try to get his job back.

Merit Board appeal hearings for Joshua Jaynes have been scheduled for June at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Then-interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes in January.

He’s accused of lying to secure the warrant that led narcotics officers to Taylor’s apartment the night of the deadly raid last year.

Jaynes said he’d verified with the postal inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving packages at her apartment.

The investigation found Jaynes never actually spoke to the postal inspector.

Witnesses will be called during the appeal hearings, similar to a trial.

