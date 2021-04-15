KYTC District 3 asking drivers to slow down on I-65.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC District 3 is urging drivers to slow down on I-65 between mile marker 27 and mile marker 13 in the southbound lanes.

According to Wes Watt, it can be dangerous if people are going above the 55mph speed limit throughout the work zone.

“It’s extremely dangerous if we’ve got people going way over the speed limit. Also, not getting over and driving right next to where the workers are working, and not giving them any space. All it takes is one little slip-up and somebody can get seriously hurt. That’s something we certainly don’t want. That’s why we need people to slow down and get over. Drivers need to get over a little bit from where the people are working from and where the construction barrels are,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3.

The transportation cabinet expects this project to last until possibly winter. They are rehabilitating spots in the road and resurfacing that portion of I-65.

“Anyone who has driven on that section of I-65 recently has noticed there’s a lot of pavement issues. There are disjointed pavement areas throughout that whole section. It can be pretty jarring to your vehicle, particularly if you’re in a smaller vehicle and we’ve got to get that fixed. It’s time to get that section resurfaced anyway, but we’ve got to get the rehabilitation done on those spots, then come back and resurface it. So it’s not just a simple meal and resurface, if it was it wouldn’t take so long. But we’ve got to fix those distressed areas that are causing those payment issues, just takes a little bit more work than a simple resurfacing,” Watt added.

According to Kentucky State Police, they have worked 117 collisions in the last 12 months, including 3 fatalities in the stretch of I-65 where road work is currently being done. This is another reminder to please slow down and use caution while traveling.

