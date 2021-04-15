Advertisement

LaRue County Parks and Recreation receives donation for soccer and football field

Magnolia Bank presents $27,800 to LaRue Parks & Recreation.
By Marisa Williams
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LARUE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The LaRue County Parks and Recreation received a $27,800 donation towards the construction of a full-size soccer and football field.

The donation was made by Magnolia Bank.

The Parks and Recreation department is redeveloping the community park for local families and an estimated 800 children who are active in little league programs.

