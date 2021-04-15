Marion County man arrested on child pornography charges

LEBANON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Marion County man has been arrested after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Joseph M. Craig Jr., 38, was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a Lebanon home on April 14. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Craig is currently charged with eight counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

