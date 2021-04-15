Advertisement

Marion County man arrested on child pornography charges

Craig was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Craig was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.(Marion Co Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Marion County man has been arrested after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Joseph M. Craig Jr., 38, was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a Lebanon home on April 14. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Craig is currently charged with eight counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains in Hart County identified
Car into building
Police: Two transported after car crashes into building in Glasgow
A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.
Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9

Latest News

As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Bourbon County high school to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Magnolia Bank presents $27,800 to LaRue Parks & Recreation.
LaRue County Parks and Recreation receives donation for soccer and football field
good news
Good News: Check Presentation