Advertisement

Police chief reprimands officer over Breonna Taylor email

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)(AP)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville’s police chief has reprimanded the sergeant who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment for an email that was critical of department leadership. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent the email in September.

In it, he wrote that he and other officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the deadly raid.

He also accused the mayor and former police chief of failing to defend the officers.

Mattingly was shot in the leg during the March 2020 raid by Taylor’s boyfriend.

Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields found Mattingly’s email violated the department’s policy for email usage.

He received the letter of reprimand on March 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ragnar, Hart County K9 back in September 2020.
Former Hart Co. deputy jailer charged with animal cruelty of K9
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at square.
BG horse and carriage service no longer able to park at Fountain Square
Syringes filled with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into a cooler in the...
Gov. Beshear announces pause of J&J vaccine in Kentucky
Update: BGPD arrest suspect after standoff
A shell station in Morgantown was held at gunpoint just before 4AM this morning.
Shell station robbed at gunpoint, Morgantown Police looking for suspect

Latest News

WCPS
WCPS Superintendent talks more on SB 128, weighs option of Supplemental School Year Program
Stolen Firearm Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Firearm
Women and the vaccine
Doctors: Zero data links infertility, miscarriages to COVID-19 vaccine
A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer fired following the Breonna Taylor shooting...
Joshua Jaynes: Appeal hearings set for June for former LMPD officer