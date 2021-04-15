Police chief reprimands officer over Breonna Taylor email

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville’s police chief has reprimanded the sergeant who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment for an email that was critical of department leadership. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent the email in September.

In it, he wrote that he and other officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the deadly raid.

He also accused the mayor and former police chief of failing to defend the officers.

Mattingly was shot in the leg during the March 2020 raid by Taylor’s boyfriend.

Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields found Mattingly’s email violated the department’s policy for email usage.

He received the letter of reprimand on March 29.

