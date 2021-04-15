Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID and the state’s goal of a 2.5 million vaccination threshold to remove restrictions.

Gov. Beshear reported 834 new cases of the virus and warned that a fourth wave of the virus was possible and the numbers were being watched closely. The governor reported 17 new deaths including a 40-year-old man and a 61-year-old man from Barren County and a 44-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-15-2021
Watch below.

