WCPS Superintendent talks more on SB 128, weighs option of Supplemental School Year Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Warren County Public Schools opened up a form for students to request the option of partaking in a supplemental school year program.

On March 24, Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law Senate Bill 128, which created the option of Supplemental School Year Program, allowing any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses or grades the student already has taken.

It is important to note that the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education will vote on whether or not the district will accommodate the Supplemental School Year Program. The board will not approve or reject requests on an individual basis but vote by June 1 on whether the district will accept all of the requests or none.

“A couple of challenges that we’re currently looking at, number one, it is an all or none. Therefore, if the board does decide to permit it, then all students that are seeking this additional supplemental year would be granted that opportunity,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said.

Clayton pointed out that the district already has a process in place where parents can request a student be ‘held back,’ and those instances and discussions happen at the school level.

“We want them (parents) to be aware of what the bill permits, and what it does not. Students would be required to either take the same courses or courses that are very similar to the courses that they took this particular school year,” Clayton explained.

This means students would not be allowed to take additional courses other than ‘re-doing classes or grades from the 2020-2021 school year. “Right now, we’re in the process of ensuring that our families have all the up-to-date information that is necessary to make an informed decision,” Clayton said.

Where some students may have fallen behind in classes during the pandemic, the district is already offering additional, educational support and will continue to do so throughout the summer.

“Even if the board were to choose not to permit the supplemental school year, it does not mean that the school district would not provide any and all resources that we have available to try to minimize how the interrupted learning has impacted a particular child,” Clayton stated.

Clayton has not made a recommendation to the board yet on whether the Supplemental School Year Program should be implemented.

“Until we have all the information that we’re comfortable with, I don’t think it would be wise to take a position because, again, our broad position is we want to truly do what’s in the best interest of our students,” he said.

Please follow the link to view a message from WCPS about SB128: https://bit.ly/3wVva0k Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

