Advertisement

19 Kentucky state workers filed false unemployment claims

Kentucky’s career center website
Kentucky’s career center website(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky inspector general report has found that at least 19 Kentucky state workers received more than $54,000 of state and federal unemployment aid. '

The workers used their access to circumvent the ability of the UI systems to detect the existence of a full time job, the report alleges.

They also removed “stops” on claims to obtain payment and manipulated the claims of coworkers, family or friends. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he ordered the investigation and that several of the employees have been fired.

Last year, Kentucky’s UI system received a record-setting amount of claims for jobless assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Stolen Firearm Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Firearm
Skeletal remains in Hart County identified

Latest News

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Kentucky Supreme Court to hear coronavirus-related cases
Joshua Wright
Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death
Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
Dederic Anderson indicted for murder of Tayveon Bibb
Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death