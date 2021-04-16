A frosty start with a cloudy finish for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny and cool Thursday, we really kick off Friday with areas of frost in and around south-central Kentucky!

Temperatures start off in the 30s but will rise in the low 60s as clouds increase in the region! (WBKO)

Low temperatures for Friday morning will be in the mid 30s with areas of frost possible, especially to the east of I-65 towards central Kentucky! We start the day with mostly clear skies - and with the sunshine during the morning, temperatures will be rising quickly to be in the mid-to-upper 50s by the lunch hours! In the afternoon, high temps will be in the mid-to-low 60s with clouds increasing to become mostly cloudy later in the day. Wind will be light out of the north through the day. Friday night will have mostly cloudy skies with lows only going in the mid-to-low 40s along with light northeast winds. Stray showers could possibly develop after midnight into early Saturday morning, but not much moisture is expected to make any major impacts aside from wet roads or surfaces.

Saturday will also have stray showers possible, especially in the morning. Skies will be variably cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued northerly winds. Things will stay chilly through the day and night as lows will fall in the upper 30s and low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds stick around for Sunday, but temps will rebound in the low-to-mid 60s. Early next week will have highs in the mid-to-upper 60s as skies are more partly cloudy with west and southwesterly flow. Tuesday evening into Tuesday night could see the return of moisture in the area along a cold front that will bring some really cold air in the area! Wednesday morning lows will be in the mid-to-low 30s. Widespread frost is certainly possible, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on forecast models as we get closer - stay tuned! High temps on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and brisk northwesterly winds. By late next week, temps will return to near-normal conditions under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Areas of frost possible. High 65. Low 45. Winds N at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Cool. Stray showers possible. High 61. Low 40. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Stray showers possible. High 64. Low 43. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 89 (1921)

Record Low Today: 27 (2014, 1928)

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 42

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.60″)

Yearly Precip: 17.70″ (+3.90″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

