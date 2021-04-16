A Mainly Cloudy, Cool Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold start with even some frost for some, temperatures warmed up a little Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A weakening weathermaker brings more clouds to South-Central Kentucky tonight along with a chance for a few light showers Saturday.

Skies will be variably cloudy both weekend days, with high temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued northerly winds. Things will stay chilly through the day and night as lows will fall in the upper 30s and low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds stick around for Sunday, but temps will rebound in the low-to-mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Early next week will have highs in the mid-to-upper 60s as skies are more partly cloudy with west and southwesterly flow. Tuesday evening into Tuesday night could see the return of moisture in the area along a cold front that will bring some really cold air in the area! Thursday morning’s lows could drop to near freezing (low-to-mid 30s). Widespread frost is certainly possible, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on forecast models as we get closer - stay tuned! High temps on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and brisk northwesterly winds. By late next week, temps will return to near-normal conditions under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. A few showers possible. High 61, Low 40, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. Slight chance of a shower. High 64, Low 43, winds NW-8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 66, winds 44, winds W-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 89 (1924)

Record Low: 27 (2014)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.42″ (-1.74″)

Yearly Precip: 17.90″ (+3.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26/ Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (9.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

