Band Together BG set for May 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Live shows and concerts are making a comeback! Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke and Bad Navigator take the stage at La Gala on Saturday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. for Band Together BG.

Band Together BG is a benefit concert with the goal of raising $30,000 for BG OnStage youth theater programs and education and job training for new American families in Bowling Green.

Tickets are $15 here.

Band Together BG is brought to you by Flora Templeton Stuart Injury Lawyers, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, Lindsey Production Group and WBKO Television.

