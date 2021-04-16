Advertisement

BGFD applications now open for those interested in becoming a firefighter

BGFD firefighter application process now open
BGFD firefighter application process now open(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you have a passion for serving your community and helping others?

If so, then becoming a firefighter might be the job for you!

The application is officially available online for those interested in applying, the application period will run through the end of May.

BGFD Chief Jason Colson spoke on the requirements for those applying for the position.

“The opportunity to become a firefighter is really open to anyone who wants to become a firefighter who have age requirements. You know, we go through some, some written exams, some physical exams, to try and gauge the individual’s ability, to perform the duties and expectations of a firefighter. We’re just looking for good, honest people who want to come work hard and serve the citizens of Bowling Green

If you’re interested in applying you can click here.

Firefighter Applicant Information

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Joshua Wright
Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death
Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death

Latest News

Charles Farley and his 7-year-old son Jay are known for their matching vintage outfits and...
Iconic Bowling Green Father-Son duo known for vintage clothes, photographs talks about bond
Scam Alert: Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians of student loan scams
BGFD Chief Jason Colson
BGFD Chief retiring after 26 year career
Hospice 40th-anniversary
Hospice 40th-anniversary