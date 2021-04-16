BGFD applications now open for those interested in becoming a firefighter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you have a passion for serving your community and helping others?

If so, then becoming a firefighter might be the job for you!

The application is officially available online for those interested in applying, the application period will run through the end of May.

BGFD Chief Jason Colson spoke on the requirements for those applying for the position.

“The opportunity to become a firefighter is really open to anyone who wants to become a firefighter who have age requirements. You know, we go through some, some written exams, some physical exams, to try and gauge the individual’s ability, to perform the duties and expectations of a firefighter. We’re just looking for good, honest people who want to come work hard and serve the citizens of Bowling Green

