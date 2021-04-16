BGFD Chief retiring after 26 year career

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 26 years, Jason Colson has been the chief at the Bowling Green Fire Department, now at the end of the month, Colson will close that chapter of his life.

Colson says one of the things he will miss most is the camaraderie and all the relationships he’s been able to build throughout his career.

Chief Colson will retire to pursue other opportunities and adds that was one of the reasons that prompted the retirement.

“I’ve been given some, there are some other opportunities that I’ve been presented within the private sector, you know, that I decided to pursue, and that’s kind of what prompted, prompted the retirement and the reason for the change,” says Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Jason Colson.

Colson says becoming a firefighter and turning it into a career was a dream of his at a young age.

He adds, that his parents, his grandparents, and his aunt and uncles have all been a part of the volunteer fire service in Warren County.

”I was blessed to be able to become a career firefighter when I turned 20. So yeah, it’s just something that I’ve always loved and had a passion for, and I never, you know, this time has come probably way too fast. But, you know, it’s been a great career. It’s been very rewarding.”

The search for the next fire chief is underway.

