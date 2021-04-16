Advertisement

BGFD Chief retiring after 26 year career

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 26 years, Jason Colson has been the chief at the Bowling Green Fire Department, now at the end of the month, Colson will close that chapter of his life.

Colson says one of the things he will miss most is the camaraderie and all the relationships he’s been able to build throughout his career.

Chief Colson will retire to pursue other opportunities and adds that was one of the reasons that prompted the retirement.

“I’ve been given some, there are some other opportunities that I’ve been presented within the private sector, you know, that I decided to pursue, and that’s kind of what prompted, prompted the retirement and the reason for the change,” says Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Jason Colson.

Colson says becoming a firefighter and turning it into a career was a dream of his at a young age.

He adds, that his parents, his grandparents, and his aunt and uncles have all been a part of the volunteer fire service in Warren County.

”I was blessed to be able to become a career firefighter when I turned 20. So yeah, it’s just something that I’ve always loved and had a passion for, and I never, you know, this time has come probably way too fast. But, you know, it’s been a great career. It’s been very rewarding.”

The search for the next fire chief is underway.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Joshua Wright
Warren County man indicted for stabbing grandparents to death
Jeremy Marr arrest bodycam footage
Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death

Latest News

Charles Farley and his 7-year-old son Jay are known for their matching vintage outfits and...
Iconic Bowling Green Father-Son duo known for vintage clothes, photographs talks about bond
Scam Alert: Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians of student loan scams
BGFD firefighter application process now open
BGFD applications now open for those interested in becoming a firefighter
Hospice 40th-anniversary
Hospice 40th-anniversary