Body camera footage released

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost a year after the incident, Kentucky State Police have released the body camera footage from the arrest of Jeremy Marr who died while in police custody on April 14, 2020.

Kentucky State Police investigated the incident, and found that police were called to a home on Cleveland Avenue where they found Jeremy Marr coming out of the house.

Police say body cam footage shows Marr said he had a knife, was acting paranoid, and resisted arrest. During the scuffle to handcuff Marr, police say he had a medical episode. He was taken to TJ Samson Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Friday, Kelly Dean will have a full report on this investigation and the commonwealth’s attorney’s opinion of it.

Marr’s widow, Joanna Marr, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Marr’s estate against the city of Glasgow, the Glasgow Police Department and three police officers. The lawsuit alleges that Marr was forcibly subdued by Glasgow Police Officers Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips, and Sergeant Cameron Murrell, adding that the physical force used during the arrest resulted in Marr’s death.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.