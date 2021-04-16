Advertisement

Distillery startup makes plans for 300 acre campus

Log Still Distillery logo
Log Still Distillery logo(Log Still Distillery)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky distillery startup is planning to build a 300-acre campus that will employ about 126 people.

The governor’s office says Log Still Distillery is investing $24 million in a second phase of its project to revive a historic site in Nelson County.

The company says it is building a family-friendly tourism destination in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon industry.

The project’s second phase will create jobs in hospitality, event operations, restaurant and distillery operations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A repeated sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Repeat sex offender from Bowling Green sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
As part of their fraud conspiracy in the case, Phelps and Harper made numerous false statements...
Two Bowling Green area men plead guilty to oil and gas fraud
Still frame of Jeremy Marr death body cam footage
Glasgow death body cam footage released
Stolen Firearm Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Firearm
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Latest News

Hospice of Southern Kentucky
Hospice of Southern Kentucky celebrates 40 years with ribbon cutting ceremony
WKU
WKU announces finalists for 2021 Distinguished Educator Awards
east main
Kaley LIVE at East Main
Good News
Good News: Julio's Cereal Challenge