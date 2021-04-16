Advertisement

East Main BG opens in Bowling Green

owners
owners(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A restoration project at a historic home in downtown Bowling Green is now ready for its reveal. East Main is a new venue for small gatherings, events, photography sessions and you can even stay the night.

“For a long time I’ve seen people post on social media asking if there is anywhere local we can rent for a birthday party or a photo shoot, something indoor that was pretty,” said Leslie Hastings, Owner.

Hastings tells 13 News that the exposed brick and historic charm offers something different and special.

“We were going to redo the drywall and we found this exposed brick. The fireplace behind me was completely enclosed so when we found that we thought that was super unique for the house” said Hastings.

Fireplace
Fireplace(Kaley Skaggs)

If you are looking to book you can visit their Instagram page or their website HERE.

