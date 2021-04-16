Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on Disorderly Conduct

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to South Liberty Street in reference to a complaint April 15th.

GSP contacted Jason Abston about the complaint and when trying to speak to him, Abston became agitated and attempted to assault the officer.

Jason Abston of Glasgow of Glasgow, KY was tased and arrested with the following:

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer or Probation Officer

