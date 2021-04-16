Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half staff in remembrance of Indianapolis victims

Flag at half staff in honor of those who have lost their lives
Flag at half staff in honor of those who have lost their lives(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

