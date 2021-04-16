Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half staff in remembrance of Indianapolis victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

