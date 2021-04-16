Gov. Beshear reports 714 new COVID-19 cases; 10 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, inching closer to the 2.5 million vaccination threshold to lift restrictions.

“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine near where they live.

Gov. Beshear reported 714 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths and 5 deaths from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-16-2021 (WBKO)

