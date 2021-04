BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this week.

The ribbon cutting took place on the courthouse lawn in Franklin to celebrate 40 years of Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Simpson County Judge Executive shared the post to Facebook commemorating the organization.

The F-S Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on the Courthouse lawn today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of... Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Thursday, April 15, 2021

