Hospice of Southern Kentucky raffling off new Chevy Silverado for 40th anniversary

The lucky winner of the Keys to Living raffle will drive away with a 2021 Chevy 1500 LT Trail Boss.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year Hospice of Southern Kentucky celebrates 40 years of providing care for those and their families who are at the end of life, or who are rebuilding their lives after loss.

The Keys to Living raffle is a partnership between Hospice and Campbell Chevrolet. You can purchase a ticket for the chance to win a 2021 Chevy 1500 LT Trail Boss. Tickets are $100 each at Campbell Chevrolet or online here.

Only 1,000 will be sold. If 750 tickets are not sold by April 28, organizers said it will become a “split the pot” raffle.

For more information, call 270-746-9387.

