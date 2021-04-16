Ken Miller recognized as Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For almost six decades, Ken Miller has been playing the organ at Burton Memorial Baptist Church in Warren County.

Some say he plays a fundamental part of their church family, especially during Sunday service.

Lead Pastor at Burton Memorial Baptist Church and a close friend to Ken Miller, Dallas Goebel says Miller “he’s basically the walking history of it.”

Miller just celebrated his 93rd birthday last month.

“It’s just an amazing accomplishment to be in one church for 60 years playing the organ and really just being a testament to faithfulness,” says Goebel.

Miller recalled the first time he was asked to play the organ, “I think I came on two conditions, one was said I will be given the hymn numbers in advance and the other was I would not be paid.”

Those close to Ken say they appreciate everything he does.

“I love the organ, you know, there’s not a lot of people who, who can play it anymore and, you know, when he stops playing, you know, there’s not going to be anybody who can really step into that role. What he plays really just adds to the feeling and the weight of the songs and the hymns that we sing,” adds Goebel.

Miller spoke on how he felt when he heard he had been selected as a Hometown Hero, “I was surprised. I guess you would say, I had no idea. I would be elected for that.”

Next month Miller will officially celebrate 60 years playing the organ and says he’ll probably celebrate by doing what he does best.

“I guess I’ll just do like I always do, I don’t know that I’ll be celebrating anyway, I’ll just be here,” says Miller.

Goebel sends a message to Miller, “I would always just want to say thank you, for so many years of faithfulness and what a tremendous testimony that is, both to me, and to everyone at the church. You don’t see that kind of faithfulness very much anymore, and it’s just, it’s just something great to see. I just love him tremendously.”

Miller is originally from Owensboro.

He attended Western Kentucky University, his father was originally from Bowling Green.

