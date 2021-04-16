Kentucky Supreme Court to hear coronavirus-related cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws aimed at limiting his authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GOP-led legislature passed the measures over Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes. The governor immediately filed a lawsuit.

The new laws curbing his executive powers were temporarily blocked by Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.

The Supreme Court says it will extend its review to a second pandemic-related case at the same time. Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says the review will be expedited.

The court will hear arguments June 10 in both cases

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.