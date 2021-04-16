Advertisement

SKEVA hosts first player-led volleyball clinic for youth, heads to national tournament

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to give back to the community, and raise funds to go to their tournament later this month, Southern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Academy’s 18 Blue team hosted a volleyball clinic Thursday.

“We ended up getting about 16 kids, which is a pretty good number,” Caleb Sheffield, President of SKEVA and head coach of 18 Blue, said. Usually coaches run the clinics, this is the first time the team members took over.

“They’re really excited about it,” Sheffield said. “They love working with these kids. The kids really respond well to them. So, there’s a lot of excitement in there right now.”

The team raised money for expenses around going to Columbus, Ohio for the USA Junior Olympic National Volleyball Tournament, the team’s first appearance there. “We’re extremely excited, and we’re ready to go and compete on the national scale.”

The tournament takes place April 23-25. For more information on the Southern Kentucky Elite Volleyball Academy, you can click here.

