Two Tennessee men are arrested after lengthy pursuit from Kentucky State Police

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Kentucky State Police assisted the Nashville Metro Police department in following a stolen passenger car.

The vehicle fled and entered Kentucky after Kentucky State Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and multiple KSP troopers assisted in the pursuit as the vehicle continued southbound.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver attempted to swerve to strike troopers, until it stopped at the 104-mile marker southbound.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Anthony L. Stevenson of Nashville.

Stevenson was detained by Kentucky State Police until Nashville Metro Police arrived to arrest him.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Deontay L.Staten of Nashville, fled on foot until he was also caught and arrested.

Stevenson was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st degree (motor vehicle), Attempted Murder of a Police Officer (2 counts), receiving stolen property over $10,000 (motor vehicle), and multiple traffic charges.

Deontay L. Staten will be charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 (motor vehicle).

