United Way continues to collect non-perishable food items, here’s how to donate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, United Way of Southern Kentucky collected non-perishable food items outside of WBKO.

If you weren’t able to drop off donations then, the organization will continue collecting items on Friday and Saturday outside of various grocery stores. Here are a list of locations where they will be accepting food items:

Warren County

· Priceless IGA - Louisville Road 3170 Louisville Rd.

· Priceless IGA - Russellville Rd 1901 Russellville Rd.

· All 3 Kroger locations

Barren County

· Houchens Southgate 619 S L Rogers Wells Blvd.

Butler County

· IGA1242 S Main St. Morgantown, KY 42261

Allen County

· Sav-a-Lot 1407 Gallatin Rd. Scottsville, KY 42101

Logan County

· Priceless IGA113 Armory Dr. Russellville, KY 42276

Donations will be collected on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“If you’re going into the store to do your shopping for the week, just to pick up a few extra items to share. Any non perishables greatly appreciated,” Debbie Hills, the president and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky, said.

While the organization is accepting all non-perishable food items, proteins like tuna, canned chicken and peanut butter are the most needed.

“The need has been so great,” Hills said. “The calls that we’ve seen come into 211, food has always been the number one request. While things are getting better, there are still significant needs in the community.”

This is United Way’s 13th year of hosting Feed the Need. Throughout the years, the event has gotten more than 800,000 food items to people in need.

“It’s hard for us to imagine, you know, we go home, we’ll have something for dinner tonight, there’s food in our refrigerator, but that’s not true for many people,” Hills said. “Since the pandemic and the impacts the COVID, there are many, many more people that are experiencing that.”

Hills said she appreciates all of the support coming from the community when it comes to collecting donations.

“We live in such a caring community, we’re blessed, and we just asked that you come out again and help United Way of Southern Kentucky feed the need.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.